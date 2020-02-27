33 test positive for coronavirus in California - state governor

33 people have tested positive for coronavirus in California, five of whom have already left the state, the state's Democratic governor Gavin Newsom has said, according to Reuters. California's officials have been in "constant contact with federal agencies" on the coronavirus, and the state is monitoring 8,400 people who arrived in the state on domestic commercial flights, the governor said.He added that the state's top priority is to get enough testing kits to detect the virus, as current supplies are "inadequate." The state currently only has around 200 kits, he said, however, the federal agencies will be sending more within days.
This story is developing.
