35-year-old man found dead in an open area near Rehovot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JANUARY 19, 2020 13:47
A 35-year-old man was found dead in an open area near Rehovot, according to a Mako report. MDA paramedics located the man, noticing that he was without signs of life, pronouncing his death at the scene.
