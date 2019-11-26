The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
40-year-old in serious condition following fight in Tel Aviv

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 26, 2019 02:05
A 40-year-old is in serious condition after apparently being injured during a brawl near the Arlozarov train station in the center of Tel Aviv. He was sent to Ichilov Hospital with stab wounds.
U.S. Supreme court extends block on Trump financial records dispute
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/26/2019 01:40 AM
U.S. judge backs House subpoena for ex-White House counsel's testimony
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/26/2019 01:07 AM
Schiff: Trump impeachment inquiry report will be sent in early December
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 10:43 PM
Unidentified aircraft bomb Aleppo -report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 10:17 PM
Arab League formally rejects U.S. policy shift on Israeli settlements
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 09:56 PM
Blue and White may form Knesset committee to curb Netanyahu's immunity
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 09:24 PM
Lebanon business group urges general strike to push for end to crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 08:43 PM
Gideon Saar: Likud has reached dead end
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/25/2019 08:04 PM
Qatar, Kuwait told U.S. they will join naval coalition, official says
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 07:29 PM
Syria constitutional talks stuck on first day of new round
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 06:59 PM
Trump ordered Pentagon to let convicted Navy SEAL keep elite forces pin
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 06:55 PM
Rocket launched from Gaza Strip into Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 06:45 PM
Mexico urges Pelosi to move ahead with trade deal approval
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 06:14 PM
U.S. Supreme Court turns away murder case highlighted in 'Serial' podcast
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 05:01 PM
Mexico doesn't expect US to designate drug cartels terrorists
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 04:58 PM
