A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a car accident on Highway 40 near Rehovot. Magen David Adom paramedics found him unconscious at the scene, later pronouncing his death, according to a Maariv report.A paramedic at the scene, Eden Sinai, referring to the accident, said that "when we arrived, we saw a motorcycle on the road and next to it was a 40-year-old man with severe internal injuries. We performed medical examinations, and within a short period of time, pronounced him dead.