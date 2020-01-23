The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
40-year old woman stabbed in Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 23, 2020 19:22
A woman in her 40’s was stabbed on Thursday in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ein Karem by another woman and was taken to Hadassah University Hospital, Mako reported.
Police is searching after the alleged stabber and are investigating the case.
 
   
Red alert heard in Nir Am
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 08:17 PM
Macron: France knows exactly what it owes those who resisted the Nazis
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 07:31 PM
US Vice Pres. Mike Pence visits the Western Wall with Netanyahu - video
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 07:02 PM
Putin met with PA President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 06:50 PM
IDF increases West Bank security amid speculations of peace plan roll out
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 06:36 PM
Mandelblit rejects an appeal to investigate Netanyahu ties with newspaper
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 06:32 PM
German President Steinmeier: I stand here in Jerusalem laden with guilt
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 04:28 PM
German President Steinmeier in Hebrew, ‘thank God we are here today’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 04:25 PM
Police detains Israeli man who said he wants to ‘take Putin down’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 04:14 PM
Macron: There were terrible things in France as well
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 03:59 PM
Putin proposes 2020 summit with leaders of Russia, France, China, U.S
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 03:38 PM
Pence: What we remember here can never happen again
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 03:34 PM
Pence: We remember when the powerless cry for help
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 03:30 PM
Putin: Russians, Ukrainians were declared ‘inferior’ by the Nazis
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 03:24 PM
US Democrats push resistant Republicans to join case for ousting Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 02:40 PM
