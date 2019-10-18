Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

4.000 Palestinians protest at along the Gaza border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 18, 2019 17:53
 More than 4,000 Palestinians were out protesting on Friday at multiple locations along the Gaza-Israeli border.

During the events, protesters threw metal and rocks toward the fence and the demonstrations became violent. In the northern area of the Gaza Strip, multiple people attempted to cross the perimeter but returned to Gaza before they could be arrested.  


