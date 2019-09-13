Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

5,000 protesters at Gaza border, ten injured

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV, TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
September 13, 2019 18:41
Around 5,000 Palestinians are participating in the weekly Friday protests near the Gaza border fence.

Some of the protesters approached the border fence and threw rocks and IEDs towards IDF forces, which responded with riot dispersal gear. Palestinian sources report 10 injured, six from gun shot wounds.


