5,000 protesters at Gaza border, ten injured

Around 5,000 Palestinians are participating in the weekly Friday protests near the Gaza border fence.



Some of the protesters approached the border fence and threw rocks and IEDs towards IDF forces, which responded with riot dispersal gear. Palestinian sources report 10 injured, six from gun shot wounds.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });