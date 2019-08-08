Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

44-year-old man stabbed in Haifa, suspect arrested

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 8, 2019 23:34
Breaking news

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of a stabbing attack in Haifa.

It was reported by Maariv that the victim as 44 years old and was evacuated to the Rambam Medical Center in a serious condition.Police forces at the scene are investigating the circumstances of the incident and arrested one suspect, a 57-year-old Haifa resident for questioning.


