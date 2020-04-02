4,500 elderly people will leave Bnei Brak due to coronavirus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the decision, which will cost Israel NIS 75 million.

Some 4,500 elderly people (over 80 years of age) will leave their homes in the Haredi city of Bnei Brak and given accommodation in hotels for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak following a joint decision by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and Interior Minister Arye Deri.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the decision, which will cost Israel NIS 75 million.

The hotels, operated by the Defense Ministry, are meant to host people in quarantine conditions and ensure they do not get infected with the virus. The elderly are considered to be very vulnerable to COVID-19.



Those between the ages of 60 to 80 were instructed to stay under home quarantine.