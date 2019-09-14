46 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes - report

46 Palestinians were injured in clashes with IDF forces in the West Bank town of al-Eizariya between Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, reported the Palestinian Sawa news agency.



A 6-year-old girl who was hit by a tear gas canister in the head was among the injured, according to Sawa. She was transferred to Hadassah Hospital for treatment.IDF forces used tear gas and sound grenades in the clashes.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });