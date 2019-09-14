Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

46 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 14, 2019 23:26
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

46 Palestinians were injured in clashes with IDF forces in the West Bank town of al-Eizariya between Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, reported the Palestinian Sawa news agency.

A 6-year-old girl who was hit by a tear gas canister in the head was among the injured, according to Sawa. She was transferred to Hadassah Hospital for treatment.IDF forces used tear gas and sound grenades in the clashes.


