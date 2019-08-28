WATCH: Sneakers shipment to Gaza contains 5 kg of synthetic drugs

The Israeli tax authority and defense ministry found 5 kg of synthetic drugs hidden in a shipment of sneakers heading through the Kerem Shalom crossing between the Gaza Strip and Israel, according to a joint statement released on Wednesday.





The shipment and truck were seized and the driver was taken for further questioning by Israel Police.



The suspect is a 39-year-old Rahat resident.







Hundreds of bags of material suspected of being synthetic drugs were found alongside filters and rolling papers in different branded name sneakers headed into the Gaza Strip.The shipment and truck were seized and the driver was taken for further questioning by Israel Police.The suspect is a 39-year-old Rahat resident.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });