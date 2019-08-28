Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

WATCH: Sneakers shipment to Gaza contains 5 kg of synthetic drugs

The shipment and truck were seized and the driver was transferred for questioning by Israel Police.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 28, 2019 11:18
Several kilograms of synthetic drugs found in sneakers

Several kilograms of synthetic drugs found in sneakers. (photo credit: TAX AUTHORITY)

The Israeli tax authority and defense ministry found 5 kg of synthetic drugs hidden in a shipment of sneakers heading through the Kerem Shalom crossing between the Gaza Strip and Israel, according to a joint statement released on Wednesday.

Hundreds of bags of material suspected of being synthetic drugs were found alongside filters and rolling papers in different branded name sneakers headed into the Gaza Strip.
The shipment and truck were seized and the driver was taken for further questioning by Israel Police.

The suspect is a 39-year-old Rahat resident.


 

 


