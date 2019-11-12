Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

50 rockets fired from Gaza since early Tuesday morning

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 08:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

In response to the assassination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata in Gaza early Tuesday morning, the terrorist organization has shot 50 rockets indiscriminately at Israeli communities.

The operation was approved by the IDF Chief-of-Staff, Shin Bet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the security cabinet.Read the full story.


Breaking news
November 12, 2019
Rocket wounds three near Ashdod

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

