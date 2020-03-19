55 medical staff members, including top doctors, in COVID-19 quarantine

55 medical staff members who work in hospitals in the center of the country are currently in quarantine after contracting the novel coronavirus, Kan reported on Thursday. All 55 persons were reported as having COVID-19 after a patient in the hospital, which was not known to have the novel coronavirus or having been in contact with someone who has, was reported as having it. Allegedly spreading it inside the hospital.
Among those now in quarantine are top-ranking physicians and it’s unknown if the hospital will have enough medics on hand if the current rate of infection continue.