7% of people screened for coronavirus on Monday tested positive

Seven percent of the 6,581 people who were screened for coronavirus on Monday tested positive, according to a representative of the National Security Council. He was speaking at Tuesday's Coronavirus Committee meeting in the Knesset.Soon after the NSC released the number, the Health Ministry said that it had only conducted 5,681 tests on Monday."Who is correct is unclear," Knesset committee chair MK Ofer Shelah said.Israel is testing around 6,000 people per day currently with the goal of reaching 30,000 daily by mid-April.