7,000 protest at weekly March of Return on Gaza border, 63 injured

Sixty three Palestinians were injured by IDF forces at the weekly March of Return protests at the Gaza border on Friday afternoon, thirty two of whom were injured by gunfire, Gaza Ministry of Health reports.

Some of the protesters were spotted throwing rocks, Molotov cocktails and IEDs towards IDF forces.

Around 7,000 protesters arrived at the weekly protest, yet tensions have remained relatively calm compared to recent weeks.

