82-year-old with background illnesses dies of coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 16, 2020 19:24
An 82-year-old patient treated in the Padeh-Poriyah Medical Center with background illnesses died of coronavirus on Thursday evening.The woman had been unconscious and with an oxygen tank since the previous Friday.
