93% of tourists noted that visit to Israel was successful

A survey by the Ministry of Tourism showed that 93% of the tourists who visited Israel said their visit to Israel was successful, reported by Maariv.
53.2% of the tourists said that their opinion of Israel changed for the better after the visit, 45.6% said that the visit did not change their minds and 1.2% said it had a negative impact. The survey also showed that over 40% of the tourists visited Israel at least once.Tourism Minister Yariv Levin expressed his satisfaction with the survey, saying that "2018 was a record year for tourism with over 4 million tourists, of whom 93% were satisfied and half are returning."
