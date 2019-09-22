A-G to Rivlin: Netanyahu can form Government despite legal situation

Following a request from Rivlin to see if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legal situation would be an obstacle for him to form a government, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit says there is no legal precedence to stop him from doing so, Ynet reports.



