A-G to Rivlin: Netanyahu can form Government despite legal situation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 22, 2019 21:51
Following a request from Rivlin to see if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legal situation would be an obstacle for him to form a government, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit says there is no legal precedence to stop him from doing so, Ynet reports.


