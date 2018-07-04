A light earthquake felt in Haifa

Breaking news.
A light earthquake was felt in the north of Israel during Tuesday night and reported on social media by residents of Haifa and the Galilee.
The Geophysical Institute of Israel confirmed that the tweets and Facebook posts were true this time and that a light earthquake did in fact take place.
The posts and tweets describe an experience lasting only a few seconds and some movement of various objects such as mirrors and doors in the house.
No casualties had been reported.