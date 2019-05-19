ADL offering $20,000 reward for information about Boston arsonist(s)

Breaking news.
The Anti-Defamation League and the Boston state fire marshal are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the arsonist or arsonists who set three fires in the last week at Jewish centers in Massachusetts, according to a report by Chabad News.
The events have prompted a federal investigation.
The first fire occurred last Saturday at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life Arlington-Belmont in Arlington, a Boston suburb, but did little damage and was put out easily.
Last Thursday, a second fire started at the same location, and then approximately an hour later another fire started about 12 miles away at the Chabad Jewish Center in Needham.
JTA contributed to this report.
