Abbas to present an alternative peace plan at the UN
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
FEBRUARY 1, 2020 16:12
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki announced that Head of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas will present an alternative peace plan in place of the "Deal of Century" to the United Nations on February 11th, Channel 13 reported.
