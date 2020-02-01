The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Abbas to present an alternative peace plan at the UN

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 1, 2020 16:12
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki announced that Head of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas will present an alternative peace plan in place of the "Deal of Century" to the United Nations on February 11th, Channel 13 reported.
Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan - communique
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 04:22 PM
Jordanian Foreign Minister warns Israel not to do any one-sided actions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 04:08 PM
Arab League leader: Palestine is an issue of all Arabs
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 01:41 PM
Kim Jong Un offers condolences to China's Xi about virus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 01:13 PM
Egypt sentences officer-turned-militant and 36 others to death
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 12:49 PM
China to exempt taxes for imports of products related to virus control
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 12:48 PM
Chinese Premier to EU: Please facilitate procurement of medical supplies
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 10:20 AM
Apple to shut down all stores in Chinese mainland due to virus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 09:27 AM
Australia's capital braces as hot, windy conditions fuel bushfires
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 08:57 AM
Pompeo: Pleased the UK and the EU agreed on a Brexit deal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 07:21 AM
Qantas suspends China flights from Feb 9 due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 06:19 AM
Trump Impeachment to be decided on Wednesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 05:24 AM
UN biodiversity talks moved out of China on virus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 03:12 AM
Walmart temporarily limits 'non-business critical travel' to China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 03:10 AM
As coronavirus misinformation spreads, Facebook removes posts
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 03:07 AM
