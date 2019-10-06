Abu Dhabi crown prince, Saudi official discuss military, defense matters

CAIRO - Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan received Saudi deputy defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman at his palace on Sunday, where they discussed military and defense matters, United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM reported.



They also discussed bolstering relations between the two countries and strategic cooperation, coordination and joint action in defense and military affairs.



