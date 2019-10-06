Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Saudi official discuss military, defense matters

By REUTERS
October 6, 2019 23:34
CAIRO - Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan received Saudi deputy defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman at his palace on Sunday, where they discussed military and defense matters, United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM reported.

They also discussed bolstering relations between the two countries and strategic cooperation, coordination and joint action in defense and military affairs.


