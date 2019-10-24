Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Acre: 35-year old Arab-Israeli shot to death in another violence case

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 24, 2019 18:09
A 35-year old Arab-Israeli was shot to death in Acre on Thursday, emergency services rushed to the scene to offer medical help at the scene of the shooting and the man was taken to a hospital in Nahariyya. Police reported he succumbed to his injury and died while in hospital.


