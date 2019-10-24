Acre: 35-year old Arab-Israeli shot to death in another violence case

A 35-year old Arab-Israeli was shot to death in Acre on Thursday, emergency services rushed to the scene to offer medical help at the scene of the shooting and the man was taken to a hospital in Nahariyya. Police reported he succumbed to his injury and died while in hospital.





