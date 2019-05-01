Active shooter captured at University of North Carolina Charlotte

University of North Carolina.
(photo credit: YEUNGB / CREATIVE COMMONS)
A suspect opened fire at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Tuesday, and local media reported that three people were wounded before a suspect was taken into custody.
"Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately," the university said on Twitter shortly before 6 p.m.
The school said on its website that the campus was on lockdown and that students and staff should "remain in a safe location." Local WSCO-TV in Charlotte reported that three people were wounded in the gunfire that erupted at about 5:45 p.m. near the university's Kennedy Hall administrative building, and that one person had been taken into custody.
Reuters
could not immediately confirm those reports.
