Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. must stand trial over groping allegations

NEW YORK — Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. lost his bid Thursday to have a groping accusation against him thrown out of court.



A New York City judge said the "Jerry Maguire" star has to stand trial over a complaint filed by prosecutors on behalf of a woman who said Gooding grabbed and squeezed her breast at a Manhattan restaurant without her permission.A criminal complaint accused Gooding of groping the 29-year-old woman at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9.



The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.



Gooding, 51, was arrested four days later after he turned himself in to police.



He pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and was released on his own recognizance after about six hours in police custody.



Judge Phyllis Chu said in a written ruling that because of the conflicting accounts, the matter can only be resolved with a trial.



A trial has been scheduled to begin Sept. 3.

