Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Adam Schiff: Impeachment hearings no place for conspiracy

By REUTERS
November 12, 2019 17:38
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 WASHINGTON - The head of the U.S. House panel leading the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday warned fellow lawmakers ahead of public hearings, saying the televised questioning would not serve as a venue to air conspiracy theories or out a whistleblower.

"The House’s impeachment inquiry, and the Committee, will not serve as venues for any Member to further the same sham investigations into the Bidens or into debunked conspiracies about 2016 U.S. election interference that President Trump pressed Ukraine to undertake for his personal political benefit," House intelligence committee Chairman Adam Schiff said, citing former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

"Nor will the Committee facilitate any efforts by President Trump or his allies to threaten, intimidate, or retaliate against the whistleblower who courageously and lawfully raised concerns about the President’s conduct," he added in a memo to lawmakers. 


Related Content

Breaking news
November 12, 2019
Lebanon banks to seek security conditions to enable staff to resume work

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings