Eighty-five reportedly injured after Aeromexico flight crash

Aeromexico Airlines plane at the Monsenor Oscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador 2018..
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSE CABEZAS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
MEXICO CITY - An Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet crashed in Mexico's northern state of Durango on Tuesday, the airline said.
Eighty-five people were injured, some seriously, during the accident, but the state's civil protection agency says there were so far no reports of deaths.
TV images showed the tail of a plane bearing an Aeromexico logo emerging from scrubland and a column of smoke rising into the sky. A reporter for network Milenio said some passengers had survived and walked to a highway to seek help.
The Mexican airline said on Twitter that flight number 2431 was an Embraer 190 with capacity for 100 passengers and was bound for Mexico City when it crashed.
Shortly after taking off, the plane made an emergency landing about six miles (10 km) from the airport, Alejandro Cardoza, a spokesman for the state's civil protection agency, said on local television.
Governor Jose Rosas Aispuro said on local television that the plane was bound for Mexico City.
"The plane was taking off," said Rosas Aispuro, adding that witnesses told him there was "a bang" and then without warning the plane was on the ground.
(function(w,d,s,i){w.ldAdInit=w.ldAdInit||[];w.ldAdInit.push({slot:10834723912266086,size:[0, 0],id:"ld-9628-9059"});if(!d.getElementById(i)){var j=d.createElement(s),p=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];j.async=true;j.src="//cdn2.lockerdomecdn.com/_js/ajs.js";j.id=i;p.parentNode.insertBefore(j,p);}})(window,document,"script","ld-ajs");
Embraer did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the Mexican incident.