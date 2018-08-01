August 01 2018
Av, 20, 5778
Eighty-five reportedly injured after Aeromexico flight crash

Governor Jose Rosas Aispuro wrote on Twitter that there were no official figures on deaths or injuries yet.

By REUTERS
August 1, 2018 00:44
Aeromexico Airlines plane Monsenor Oscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in San Luis Talpa 2018

Aeromexico Airlines plane at the Monsenor Oscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSE CABEZAS)

 
MEXICO CITY - An Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet crashed in Mexico's northern state of Durango on Tuesday, the airline said.

Eighty-five people were injured, some seriously, during the accident, but the state's civil protection agency says there were so far no reports of deaths.

TV images showed the tail of a plane bearing an Aeromexico logo emerging from scrubland and a column of smoke rising into the sky. A reporter for network Milenio said some passengers had survived and walked to a highway to seek help.

The Mexican airline said on Twitter that flight number 2431 was an Embraer 190 with capacity for 100 passengers and was bound for Mexico City when it crashed.


Shortly after taking off, the plane made an emergency landing about six miles (10 km) from the airport, Alejandro Cardoza, a spokesman for the state's civil protection agency, said on local television.

Governor Jose Rosas Aispuro said on local television that the plane was bound for Mexico City.

"The plane was taking off," said Rosas Aispuro, adding that witnesses told him there was "a bang" and then without warning the plane was on the ground.



Embraer did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the Mexican incident.

