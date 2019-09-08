Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Afghan government says real peace will come when Taliban stop violence, hold direct talks

By REUTERS
September 8, 2019 10:06
Breaking news

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani's office on Sunday said real peace was only possible when the Taliban stopped their violence and held direct talks with the government.

"Real peace will come when Taliban agree to a ceasefire," Ghani's officials said in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's canceling peace talks with Taliban's "major leaders" at a presidential compound in Camp David, Maryland.

Trump on Saturday said he canceled peace talks after the insurgent group claimed responsibility last week for an attack in Kabul that killed an American soldier and 11 other people.



Trump said he had also planned to meet with Afghanistan's president.


