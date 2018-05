KABUL - Rockets and heavy machines guns fired from Afghan government helicopters killed and wounded at least 107 boys and men attending a religious ceremony near the northern city of Kunduz last month, according to a United Nations report on Monday.



Last month, villagers in Dasht-i Archi district of Kunduz said dozens of people including many children had been killed in an attack on a religious ceremony, prompting the UN to launch an investigation.



