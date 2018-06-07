Afghan president announces ceasefire with Taliban insurgents

KABUL - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced a ceasefire with Taliban insurgents on Thursday until June 20, coinciding with the end of the Islamic fasting season, but said fighting against other militant groups such as Islamic State will continue.



He made the announcement in a televised address.



"This ceasefire is an opportunity for Taliban to introspect (sic) that their violent campaign is not winning them hearts and minds but further alienating," he said in a Tweet.



"With the ceasefire announcement we epitomize the strength of the Afghan government and the will of the people for a peaceful resolution to the Afghan conflict."



The Taliban are seeking to reimpose strict Islamic law after their ouster in 2001 at the hands of US-led troops.



