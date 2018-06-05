June 05 2018
|
Sivan, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Afghan president backs suicide bomb fatwa after 14 killed

By REUTERS
June 5, 2018 09:22
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

KABUL - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned Monday's suicide bomb attack outside a peace tent gathering of Muslim clerics in Kabul and backed their fatwa against suicide attacks, saying they violated the tenets of Islam.

The bomb killed 14 people, including seven clerics, and was the latest in a series of attacks that have underlined the deteriorating security ahead of parliamentary and district council elections set for Oct. 20.

"The attack that targeted the large gathering of clerics and religious scholars from across the country was in fact an attack against the heirs of the prophet of Islam and the values of Islam," Ghani said in a video address, supporting the outlawing of suicide bombings.

"Unfortunately, the imposed war in Afghanistan every day takes lives of our innocent children."

Islamic State, without providing evidence, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban, seeking to reimpose strict Islamic rule after their 2001 ouster by US-led forces, denied involvement, but blamed the "American process."

More than 2,000 religious scholars from across the country met on Sunday and Monday at the Loya Jirga (Grand Council) tent, denouncing years of conflict. They issued a fatwa, or religious ruling, outlawing suicide bombings and demanding that Taliban militants restore peace to allow foreign troops to leave.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 5, 2018
Putin may meet S.Korea's president in Russia during World Cup

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut