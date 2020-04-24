The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Afghanistan's Taliban reject call for Ramadan ceasefire

By REUTERS  
APRIL 24, 2020 17:04
The Taliban have rejected an Afghan government call for a ceasefire for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and to let authorities focus on tackling the coronavirus, raising new concern about prospects for a fragile peace process.
Hopes for an end to Afghanistan's decades of war were raised in late February when the Taliban and the United States struck a deal on the withdrawal of U.S.-led foreign forces in exchange for Taliban security guarantees.
But the deal did not include a ceasefire, which has been left to the U.S.-backed government to negotiate with the insurgents.
A Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said in a post on Twitter that a ceasefire would be possible if the peace process was being implemented "fully" but "hurdles" meant the Taliban would not yet lay down their arms.
"Asking for ceasefire is not rational and convincing," Shaheen said in his post late on Thursday.
President Ashraf Ghani called on Thursday for the ceasefire for Ramadan, which began in Afghanistan on Friday, and to allow the country to focus on what he said was a critical novel coronavirus outbreak spreading all over the country.
Afghanistan has detected more than 1,300 cases of the virus but health experts say the number could be higher as testing is limited and Afghanistan's weak health system would struggle with a widespread outbreak.
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll lowest in a month
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 05:38 PM
UK says limited progress made with EU in round two of Brexit talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 05:35 PM
UK coronavirus death toll in hospital rises to 19,506
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 05:32 PM
Lockdown on Beit Shemesh, Netivot to be decided before Shabbat
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/24/2020 03:50 PM
Netanyahu holds a conference with world leaders on coronavirus - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/24/2020 03:36 PM
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 806 to 36,535
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 03:07 PM
Saudi-led coalition to extend ceasefire in Yemen by a month
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 02:09 PM
UK: Iran's ballistic missile launch of satellite 'of significant concern'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 02:06 PM
Israeli returned from US without telling air crew he has COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/24/2020 01:53 PM
Coronavirus: Iran reaches 88,194 cases, 5,574 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 01:19 PM
21-year-old Palestinian gets arrested, tests positive for COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/24/2020 12:00 PM
Coronavirus: Russia's number of cases nears 70,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2020 10:52 AM
Dusty haze to wash over southern Israel throughout Friday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/24/2020 10:04 AM
Coronavirus cases spike to 14,882 - 193 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/24/2020 09:20 AM
Kinneret rises by half a centimeter in a single day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/24/2020 09:01 AM
