After UAE talks, Lebanon's Hariri hopes for "good announcement"

October 7, 2019 18:27
BEIRUT - Lebanon's prime minister said there was a "very good atmosphere" during a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Monday and "God willing there will be a good announcement today", Lebanese broadcaster LBC said.

Saad Hariri made the remarks to journalists during his trip to the United Arab Emirates, LBC reported on its news app.


