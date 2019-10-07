After UAE talks, Lebanon's Hariri hopes for "good announcement"

BEIRUT - Lebanon's prime minister said there was a "very good atmosphere" during a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Monday and "God willing there will be a good announcement today", Lebanese broadcaster LBC said.



Saad Hariri made the remarks to journalists during his trip to the United Arab Emirates, LBC reported on its news app.



