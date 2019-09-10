After rockets, police steps up security in southern Israel

Israeli police announced that it would step up security in the south after two rockets were shot from Gaza on Tuesday evening.



Rocket sirens went off in Ashdod and Ashkelon at about 9 p.m. The Iron Dome intercepted one rocket and another fell in an open field near Ashkelon. According to a statement by the police spokesperson, extra units and patrols have been dispatched in the area in order to respond to any further attack.



