After talks with U.S., Turkey to make progress on Kurdish militants in Syria

ANKARA - Progress will be made regarding Kurdish militants in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying on Monday, after holding talks with his US counterpart in Washington.



Turkey's state broadcaster TRT Haber also quoted Cavusoglu as saying that his talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were "very successful," while private news channel NTV reported Cavusoglu expected concrete results on the issue of Kurdish militants.



