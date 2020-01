Due to the unusual storms and rainfall that struck the country in recent weeks, Finance Minister Moshe Khalon and head of the Capital Market Authority Moshe Barkat decided on Sunday to open a special call center to provide Israelis who suffered property damages due to the storm advice on how to deal with their insurance companies, a press release reported.



The call center serves both individuals and business owners and can be reached at *3002 ex 1 or via this link.