Agent in Hezbollah's ranks may have provided Israel with intel - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 28, 2019 09:01
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Hezbollah is investigating the possibility that a security breach from inside its own ranks aided Israel in conducting an attack on Saturday night with two explosive drones that fell in Lebanon's capital Beirut, reported Al Arabiya.

"Hezbollah's investigations revolve around a security breach from inside its ranks by an agent working for Israel and providing it with information," stated the report.The targeted Hezbollah location contained crates with machinery to mix high-grade propellent for precision guided missiles, according to a report by The Times.


The Center for Technological Operations that was targeted is only known of by a few of the terrorist group's members, which indicates the existence of an internal security breach.


According to Al Arabiya, Hezbollah has evacuated some its locations throughout Lebanon and has asked its members to stay at home in case of more drone attacks. The terrorist group also pulled the data from the computers in the evacuated location.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


