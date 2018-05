Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the "exciting" opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.



Writing on Twitter, Netanyahu cited Psalm 126 in celebration of Monday's event.



"The American embassy will open this afternoon in our capital, Jerusalem. What an exciting day for the People of Israel and the State of Israel! 'When the Lord restored the fortunes of Zion, we were like them that dream,'" Netanyahu said.



