Ahead of meeting Netanyahu, Gantz to speak with Lapid

Ahead of his planned Tuesday meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will meet his party co-leader Yair Lapid.The meeting is meant to address resistance in Blue and White to accepting the proposal of President Reuven Rivlin to form a government. Rivlin suggested Netanyahu will keep the title of PM even if charged with alleged corruption and breach of trust, and serve first in a rotation agreement, if faced with court procedures, Netanyahu is to step down and be replaced by Gantz.