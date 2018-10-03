October 03 2018
|
Tishrai, 24, 5779
Aide to defense minister resigns, allowing mother to sit on vetting c'tee

By
October 3, 2018 18:59
1 minute read.
A senior aide to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has stepped down from his position as senior digital media and public opinion adviser in order to clear the way for his mother Prof. Talia Einhorn to serve on a vetting committee responsible for approving senior government positions including the next IDF Chief of Staff and Chief of Police.

“Defense Minister Liberman told Einhorn that he sadly, but understandably accepts his decision,” read a statement released by Liberman's office on Wednesday.

Einhorn and Moshe Terry were proposed by Tourism Minister Yariv Levin to join the Senior Appointments Advisory Committee on Tuesday after two other committeemembers were forced to resign following accusations of possible conflicts of interests with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Candidates for senior positions like the chief of staff must by law be vetted by the Senior Appointments Advisory Committee to ensure that they meet all the requirements and are qualified to serve.

Prof. Einhorn is full-time professor at the Department of Economics and Business Administration at Ariel University, a senior guest researcher at Tel Aviv University's Faculty of Management and a full-time member of the International Academy of Comparative Law.

Terry holds a BA in Economics and Political Science and an MA in Economics and Business Administration from Bar-Ilan University. He served in a number of senior positions in the public service and the economy, including the Chairman of the Securities Authority and the Director General of the Postal Authority.

