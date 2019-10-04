Air sirens heard in Kissufim, northwestern Negev

Air sirens were heard in Kissufim in the northwestern Negev on Friday night, security forces are on the scene investigating.

A Palestinian man died and eleven others were injured during the Friday March of Return protests along the Gaza security fence.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });