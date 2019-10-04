Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Air sirens heard in Kissufim, northwestern Negev

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 4, 2019 23:53
Air sirens were heard in Kissufim in the northwestern Negev on Friday night, security forces are on  the scene investigating.  


A Palestinian man died and eleven others were injured during the Friday March of Return protests along the Gaza security fence. 


   


