Air sirens heard in Kissufim, northwestern Negev

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Air sirens were heard in Kissufim in the northwestern Negev on Friday night, security forces are on the scene investigating.
A Palestinian man died and eleven others were injured during the Friday March of Return protests along the Gaza security fence.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});