BREAKING NEWS

Air sirens heard in Sderot, Gaza Border Communities, Sha'ar HaNegev

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 26, 2019 20:54
Air sirens were heard on Tuesday evening in Sderot, Gaza Border Communities and Sha'ar HaNegev.
The IDF Spokesperson said the details are being investigated. 
