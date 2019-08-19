Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Air strikes hit near Turkish convoy in Idlib - Syrian Observatory

By REUTERS
August 19, 2019 12:35
Air strikes hit positions near a Turkish convoy which was stuck at a highway in northwest Syria after crossing into Idlib province on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The British-based war monitoring group said one fighter from a Turkey-backed faction accompanying the convoy was killed and others were injured.Syrian state media said the convoy entered Syria on Monday to help insurgents in the town of Khan Sheikhoun who are fighting a government advance, calling it an act of aggression. There was no immediate comment from Ankara.


