Air strikes kill more than 10 people in Yemen - medical source, Houthi media

DUBAI - Air strikes killed more than 10 civilians in a market in Yemen's Saada province on Monday, a medical source and Houthi-run media reported.
The head of the local Al Jomhouri hospital told Reuters 13 people were killed and 23 injured in air strikes conducted by the Saudi-led coalition battling the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen. Al Masirah TV said on Twitter that more than 10 civilians had been killed in the strikes.The spokesman for the coalition did not immediately respond to a request for comment and there was no confirmation from the alliance or Saudi authorities.
