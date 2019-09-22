Airstrike against military base in Iraq - Lebanese report

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
An unidentified aircraft attacked a military base in the Al Anbar area of Iraq, according to reports by Lebanese media. The base is reportedly connected to the Iraqi militia group Hashd al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Forces.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});