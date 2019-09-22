Airstrike against military base in Iraq - Lebanese report

An unidentified aircraft attacked a military base in the Al Anbar area of Iraq, according to reports by Lebanese media. The base is reportedly connected to the Iraqi militia group Hashd al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Forces.

