July 30 2018
|
Av, 18, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Al Qaeda unit claims mortar attack that disrupted north Mali poll

By REUTERS
July 30, 2018 14:22
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

BAMAKO - Al Qaeda's franchise in the Sahara has claimed a multiple mortar attack on a village in northern Mali during Sunday's election that disrupted voting, the SITE Intelligence Group said.

During voting militants fired 10 mortar rounds in the village of Aguelhok in the northern region of Kidal. One exploded about 100 meters (yards) from a polling station, causing voting to be temporarily suspended.

In a statement picked up by SITE, Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), an umbrella group for al Qaeda-linked militants in the Sahara, claimed credit for attacking French and U.N. mission forces in Aguelhok during the Malian elections.

"This bombardment...in Mali is a clear message from us to France and its pawns in the country that the war between us will not end," the statement said.

"Everyone knows that the winner in this election is only a pawn in the hands of France and the countries of the Cross."

Vote counting was under way on Monday, the day after a presidential election in which President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is seeking a second term despite worsening insecurity since he took power five years ago.

The election mostly took place peacefully across the largely desert nation, but there were pockets where insecurity was so bad that no voting could take place at all. The Ministry of Territory said overnight that 644 polling stations out of about 23,000 had been unable to function.

Islamist militants are seen as the biggest threat to Western interests in the Sahara and semi-arid Sahel just to the south of it. They have hit several foreign targets in Mali and its neighbors and kidnapped scores of Westerners.

It had been feared the militants, who see democracy as contrary to Islam, would try to disrupt the polls.

Security has been high on the agenda for voters, especially where in the north and center of the country where the jihadists operate. Keita's main rival, Soumaila Cisse, has pledged to restore peace across Mali.

Related Content

Breaking news
July 30, 2018
Malian elections disrupted by violence at polling stations

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut