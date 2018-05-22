May 22 2018
|
Sivan, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Al Shabaab suicide bomber hits Somalia military convoy

By REUTERS
May 22, 2018 15:24
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOGADISHU - A suicide car bomber from Somalia's Islamist group al Shabaab hit a military convoy outside Mogadishu on Tuesday, causing an unknown number of deaths, a police officer and the group's spokesman told Reuters.

The attack targeting a passing military convoy occurred in Afgoye, a district about 30 km northwest of Mogadishu, police officer Major Abdiqadir Ali said.

"What we are sure [of] is a military vehicle was hit," Ali said, adding there were casualties but the death toll had not yet been determined.

Al Shabaab's military operations spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab told Reuters they were responsible for the attack.

The group, an ally of Al Qaeda, is fighting to topple the country's western-backed central government and impose its rule based on its own interpretation of sharia law.

Al Shabaab also wants to force out an African Union-mandated AMISOM peacekeeping force that is helping defend the government of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

"One of our mujahideen [was] martyred after he rammed his car into a Somali military convoy," Abu Musab said.

One military pick-up truck was destroyed while 12 soldiers were killed by the blast, he said and added that a second vehicle in the convoy was also damaged.

The soldiers in the convoy were US-trained Somali military commandoes. Al Shabaab have targeted them on the same road several times in the past.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 22, 2018
Report: Lebanon PM Hariri says decision taken to accelerate gov formation

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut