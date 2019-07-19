Alert issued for stolen car with nuclear substance in Chile

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
What appeared to be a typical case of car theft in Chile's capital on Friday became more dire when authorities said the vehicle was carrying a dangerous radioactive substance.
Chilean nuclear agency CCHEN said the stolen vehicle, a truck, was carrying a piece of industrial radiographic equipment called a SENTINEL 880, "which contains a radioactive substance Iridium-192."
Iridium-192 is a radioactive isotope of chemical element iridium, according to the U.S. National Center for Biotechnology Information. High doses of Iridium-192 are used to treat tumors. The substance is also used in clinical X-ray systems.
"Don't touch, manipulate or attempt to utilize the device, as it can cause serious health effects," CCHEN said in a statement.
The agency posted a photo of the equipment on its Twitter account and recommended anybody who spotted it or the stolen vehicle immediately call their local police or fire department.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>