Alex Borstein wins outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein continues her winning streak for her role of Susie Myerson on the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, she received an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.



Borstein dedicated her Emmy to her grandparents, immigrants and Holocaust survivors. She said, "Step out of line, ladies," in reference to her Holocaust survivor grandmother who stepped out of the line of Jews, wasn't shot and survived.



Borstein won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, Critics' Choice Television Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series. This is her second Emmy for her portrayal of Susie Myerson.



She has also been nominated and won awards for lending her voice to Lois Griffin on Family Guy.





