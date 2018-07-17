Algerian militant suspect expelled by France will be retried

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
ALGIERS - Algeria plans to retry an Islamist expelled by France and suspected of being a spiritual tutor to two militants who carried out attacks in 2015, official sources said on Tuesday.
Djamel Beghal was flown to Algeria on Monday after serving a sentence for taking part in the attempted jailbreak of a prominent Algerian militant imprisoned in France.
Beghal, who had held both Algerian and French nationalities, was stripped of his French citizenship.
Official sources who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed a report by Algerian state news agency APS saying that Beghal, who was convicted in absentia in Algeria in 2003 of belonging to a terrorist group, would be retried now that he was in the country.
One of the sources said he could benefit from an amnesty law that Algeria passed as it tried to reintegrate former militants after a bloody Islamist insurgency in the 1990s.
French investigators suspect Beghal of having been a mentor to Cherif Kouachi, one of two brothers who attacked the satirical daily Charlie Hebdo in January 2015, and to Amedy Coulibaly, who days later killed four people in the Hyper Cacher Jewish supermarket and a policewoman.